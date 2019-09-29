|
of Weymouth, formerly of Holbrook, passed away September 22, 2019 at the age of 71. James was born, raised, and educated in Boston. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War and later retired from the MBTA after 23 years. James enjoyed watching the Patriots and studying geneology. He will be sorely missed,
Beloved husband of Rita (Mazzola) Denning. Loving father of Jennifer Wolfe of Boston, Theresa Sprague of Holbrook, Melinda Denning of Abington and James Denning of Boston. Also survived by his grandsons, Wyatt Sprague, Aidan Sprague, Ethan Sprague of Holbrook.
Visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rt. 37), Holbrook on Monday, September 30th from 4-7pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A funeral procession will gather on Tuesday, October 1st at 10am at the funeral home with interment at MA National Cemetery in Bourne at 12:30pm. For online guestbook and directions please visit us at our website, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 29, 2019