age 89, of Malden and formerly of Lynn, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was the husband of the late Ida (Rhodes) (Williams) DeMontier and the late Claire (Marshall) DeMontier and the son of the late Theodore and Anna (McCarthy) DeMontier. Jim is survived by his loving children, Elaine DeMontier and her companion Gordon Talford of Lynn and James DeMontier, Jr. and his fiancé Doreen Martignetti of Londonderry, NH; his 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; his sister Helen Curran of Maine; his step-children, Gary Williams and his wife Janet, Edward Williams and his wife Heather, Patricia Brogna and her husband Antonio and Cheryl Williams; his step-son-in-law and Gary Often and his many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. He was the father of the late Diane Guidicianne and Jeffrey DeMontier, step-father of the late Donna Often and David Williams and brother of the late Francis, Thomas, Richard and Hazel DeMontier and Patricia Acheson.
A Funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), Lynn at 9:30a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Pius V Church, Lynn at 10:30a.m. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours are on Tuesday from 4-8p.m. Directions and online guestbook at www.solimine.com
