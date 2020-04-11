|
U.S.P.S. Truck Driver; 54
TEWKSBURY – James Edward Miranda Sr., age 54, a Local 25 Teamster U.S. Postal Service truck driver, died unexpectedly early Wednesday morning, April 8. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Linda M. (Gower) Miranda; devoted son of Concetta (Riccio) Miranda of Tewksbury and the late Joaquin Miranda Jr.; loving father of Jessica Sigman and her spouse Jason of Lowell, James E. Miranda Jr., of Amesbury, Alicia Millward and her spouse Mike Townsend of Nashua, NH, Gina Miranda and her spouse Chad Sheridan of Middleton; adored grandfather, Hailey and Jacob Sigman, Justin and Julian Miranda; beloved sibling of, Joaquin "Jack" and his wife Laurel (Jay) Miranda of Tyngsborough, Concetta "Connie" and her husband Bruce Sweet of Windham, NH, Joseph and his wife Nina (Reynolds) Miranda of Wilmington, Carolann and her husband Stephen Holmberg of Tyngsborough, Cathleen Miranda of Tewksbury, and John Miranda of Dracut; and was uncle "Donut Man" to numerous nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Due to Corona-19 Virus concerns, funeral services with burial in Tewksbury Cemetery are private. A "Celebration of Life" memorial will be announced when the crisis has passed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Tewksbury Hospital, Patient Recreation Fund, 365 East St., Tewksbury, MA 01876 are encouraged. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Miranda family. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 11, 2020