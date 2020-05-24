James Edward Pepin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
retired Lieutenant Norwood Police Dept. of Canton formerly of Norwood passed away on May 20, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved Husband of Susan (Crossen) Pepin of Canton. Cherished son of Mildred Pepin of Norwood and the late Joseph Pepin. Devoted father of Kathryn Allen and her husband Sean of Natick, James Jr. and his wife Angie of Canton, and Nicholas of Quincy. Loving grandfather of Craig, Zoe, Sean Jr, Eddie, Owen, and Alice. Survived by his brother William Pepin. Preceded in death by his siblings Mary Johnson, Barbara Sarkas, Joseph Pepin and Janice DiBella. James graduated from Boston Technical High School in 1970, held a B.S. in criminal Justice from Boston State College, and an M.S. in Criminal Justice from Westfield State College. He proudly served his country in Germany, before joining the Norwood Police Department in 1977. He was promoted to sergeant in February 1984, and in July of that year to lieutenant. After 30 years of service, James retired as the Norwood Police Department's second in command. In retirement James pursued his interest in technology by joining the IT department for the Dedham public schools. A funeral will be held on Tuesday May 26th, 2020 11:00 AM at St. Catherine of Siena Church on Washington St. in Norwood. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, Norwood, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the IPF Foundation. https://ipffoundation.org/donate/

www.kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

781-762-0482



View the online memorial for JAMES Edward PEPIN


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved