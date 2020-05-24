retired Lieutenant Norwood Police Dept. of Canton formerly of Norwood passed away on May 20, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved Husband of Susan (Crossen) Pepin of Canton. Cherished son of Mildred Pepin of Norwood and the late Joseph Pepin. Devoted father of Kathryn Allen and her husband Sean of Natick, James Jr. and his wife Angie of Canton, and Nicholas of Quincy. Loving grandfather of Craig, Zoe, Sean Jr, Eddie, Owen, and Alice. Survived by his brother William Pepin. Preceded in death by his siblings Mary Johnson, Barbara Sarkas, Joseph Pepin and Janice DiBella. James graduated from Boston Technical High School in 1970, held a B.S. in criminal Justice from Boston State College, and an M.S. in Criminal Justice from Westfield State College. He proudly served his country in Germany, before joining the Norwood Police Department in 1977. He was promoted to sergeant in February 1984, and in July of that year to lieutenant. After 30 years of service, James retired as the Norwood Police Department's second in command. In retirement James pursued his interest in technology by joining the IT department for the Dedham public schools. A funeral will be held on Tuesday May 26th, 2020 11:00 AM at St. Catherine of Siena Church on Washington St. in Norwood. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, Norwood, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the IPF Foundation. https://ipffoundation.org/donate/
View the online memorial for JAMES Edward PEPIN
Published in Boston Herald on May 24, 2020.