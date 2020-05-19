of Watertown May 17, 2020. Husband of Laura D. (DiLegge) Cavanaugh. Father of James P. Cavanaugh and Jennifer L. Cavanaugh of Watertown. Brother of Kevin Cavanaugh & his wife Susan of NH, John T. Cavanaugh & his wife Evelyn of Waltham and Michael Cavanaugh & his wife Julia of Watertown. Son in law of Catherine DiLegge. Dear friend of Mario DiLegge. Late member Pipefitters Union Local # 537. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, services and interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory to Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home, One Arsenal Marketplace, Watertown, MA 02472 would be appreciated.