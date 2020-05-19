James F. Cavanaugh Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Watertown May 17, 2020. Husband of Laura D. (DiLegge) Cavanaugh. Father of James P. Cavanaugh and Jennifer L. Cavanaugh of Watertown. Brother of Kevin Cavanaugh & his wife Susan of NH, John T. Cavanaugh & his wife Evelyn of Waltham and Michael Cavanaugh & his wife Julia of Watertown. Son in law of Catherine DiLegge. Dear friend of Mario DiLegge. Late member Pipefitters Union Local # 537. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, services and interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory to Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home, One Arsenal Marketplace, Watertown, MA 02472 would be appreciated.



View the online memorial for James F. Cavanaugh, Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved