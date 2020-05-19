of Watertown May 17, 2020. Husband of Laura D. (DiLegge) Cavanaugh. Father of James P. Cavanaugh and Jennifer L. Cavanaugh of Watertown. Brother of Kevin Cavanaugh & his wife Susan of NH, John T. Cavanaugh & his wife Evelyn of Waltham and Michael Cavanaugh & his wife Julia of Watertown. Son in law of Catherine DiLegge. Dear friend of Mario DiLegge. Late member Pipefitters Union Local # 537. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, services and interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory to Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home, One Arsenal Marketplace, Watertown, MA 02472 would be appreciated.
Published in Boston Herald from May 19 to May 20, 2020.