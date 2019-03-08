|
In Dorchester, died March 6, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved father of Jamie J. Hogan and his companion Windy Silva of Braintree, and Allison J. and her husband Christopher Candura of Hanover. Devoted “Papa” to Ryan, Bella, Lucy, and Dorothy. Loving brother of Eileen and her husband Mario Colucci of Dorchester, and Thomas Hogan and Kathleen Flynn. Uncle of Marc and his wife Lisa Colucci and their children Colton and Lincoln, all of Milton. Family and friends will honor and remember Jim’s life by gathering for visiting hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Sunday from 3-7 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, on Monday morning, March 11, at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Jim was a retired employee of the Boston Fire Department for 20 years. Jim was especially known for his quick wit and his unique sense of humor, but his quiet generosity and willingness to help others was his best quality. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-f-skip-hogan
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 8, 2019