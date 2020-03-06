|
84, formerly of Needham and Wellesley, MA passed away on March 2, 2020 following a long illness from pulmonary fibrosis. He was born on January 24, 1936 in Boston, MA to Joseph J. and Patricia (McCarthy) Fay. Jim graduated from Wellesley High School in 1954 and Holy Cross College in 1958. Upon graduation from Holy Cross, he was commissioned in the US Navy. Following his military service, Jim worked at MacIntyre, Fay & Thayer Insurance Agency for 42 years.
In 1964, he married Nancy (Cartnick) Fay of Wood Ridge, NJ and the couple recently enjoyed their 55th wedding anniversary.
Golf was Jim's passion. He was a member of the Weston Golf Club for 50 years. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Cartnick Fay and his children, Wendy Fay Etheridge (Craig) of Leesburg, VA, David Anthony Fay (Andrea) of Wellesley, MA and Michael Joseph Fay (Ashley) of Minneapolis, MN; his sisters, Joanne Gibson (Cyrus) and Kathryn Venne, both of Concord, MA; ten grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 6, 2020