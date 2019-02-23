|
|
,of Hyde Park, formerly of Roslindale, February 18th, age 76. Husband of Patricia M. (Capobianco) of Hyde Park. Son of the late John and Hilda. Brother of Jean Doherty of Brookline and Mary Ellen Dunn of Florida.
Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Monday morning at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian burial at Most Precious Blood Church at 10am. Relatives and
friends invited. Visiting hours Sunday evening 4-8 PM. Children's room available. Interment at the Gardens of
Gethsemane Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com
View the online memorial for JAMES H. DOHERTY
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 23, 2019