Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Church
,of Hyde Park, formerly of Roslindale, February 18th, age 76. Husband of Patricia M. (Capobianco) of Hyde Park. Son of the late John and Hilda. Brother of Jean Doherty of Brookline and Mary Ellen Dunn of Florida. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Monday morning at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian burial at Most Precious Blood Church at 10am. Relatives andfriends invited. Visiting hours Sunday evening 4-8 PM. Children's room available. Interment at the Gardens of Gethsemane Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-h-doherty
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
