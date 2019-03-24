Boston Herald Notices
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
55 Warren St.
CHARLESTOWN, MA
View Map
76 years of age. Of Charlestown March 19, 2019. Beloved son of the late James H. Rooney & Catherine E. (Connolly) Rooney. Devoted brother of Catherine "Kay" Agri & husband John, Joann Henderson & late husband John, John Rooney (Ret. BPD) & companion Christine McLaughlin, Karen Snow & husband Michael & the late Claire Rooney & Richard Rooney. Loving Uncle to Jonalyn, Derek & Clifton Agri, Sarah Henderson & husband Jason Marshall, Maxx & Jake Snow, the late Owen Henderson & also his 5 great-nieces. Godfather to Liane Devine & also survived by many cousins & his dear friend Alan Lee. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Jim's Funeral Mass on Friday, March 29, at 10 AM. in St. Mary's Church, 55 Warren St. CHARLESTOWN. Burial is private. There are no funeral home visiting hours. Member of Bunker Hill Council # 62, K of C & The Halligan Club. Kindly make a memorial donation in Jim's name to The Pine St. Inn, 444 Harrison Ave. Boston, Mass. 02118. For obituary & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rooney-jr-james-h-jim
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
