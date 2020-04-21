|
originally from Columbia Point, Dorchester, more recently of West Roxbury passed away on April 19, 2020. Beloved son of the late Arthur and Margaret (Reardon) Colleran. Devoted brother of Robert, Myles, John, Lawrence, Donna, Joyce, and the late Peter, Paul, Timothy, and Theresa. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic funeral services will be held at a future date. For online guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com. Arrangements by P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, West Roxbury.
Published in Boston Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020