Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
331 Old Colony Ave South
Boston, MA
View Map
James J. Kilday Notice
in Quincy formerly South Boston December 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna Marie (Grant) Kilday. Devoted father of Courtney Leonard and her husband Phil of New Bedford and Ashley Kilday of Quincy. Brother of Michael and his wife Susan of Dover, NH, Linda Katz and her husband Danny of Marblehead and Gerry of Dorchester. Brother-in-law of Larry Sampson and his wife Patty of Quincy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and the dog Willie. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street SOUTH BOSTON Thursday December 26th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in St. Monica Church 331 Old Colony Ave South Boston Friday December 27th at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. USMC Veteran. Longtime employee of the US Post Office and will be missed by all his good friends at the Goal Post in Quincy In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mr. Kilday may be made to 20 Speen St Framingham, MA 01701.



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 25, 2019
