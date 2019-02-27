|
67, of Medford, died Feb. 25, 2019 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. Born in Boston, he was raised and educated in West Roxbury and was a longtime Everett resident. A combat veteran of the Vietnam War, Mr. Lloyd served three tours in Vietnam with the U.S. Army. At the time of his retirement, he was employed at the shipyards in Charlestown. He leaves his children, James Lloyd II, Jackie Leone, Michael Lloyd, and Joseph Lloyd, his grandson, James Lloyd III, eleven brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceaced by his daughter, Annette.“I love you, Dad.”His Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at 1:15PM at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne. Relatives and friends are invited. As requested, there are no visiting hours. Arrangements are by C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers Square. www.LyonsFuneral.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-j-lloyd
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 27, 2019