|
|
of South Boston January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine (Fallon) O'Brien. Loving son of Nancy O'Brien-Rouse of South Boston and the late Edmund O'Brien. Devoted father of Janlyn Lynnin, Cassie Rehm and her husband Stephen all of South Boston. Grandfather of Marielle and Bobby Rehm. Brother of Cheryl, Karen, Susan and Gary O'Brien all of South Boston, Paul of Rockland and the late Richard of South Boston, and Stephen of Rockland. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St. SOUTH BOSTON on Tuesday Feb. 4th from 4-8 pm. Followed by a Prayer Service at 8pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Private. Mr. O'Brien was member of Local 88 Tunnel Workers and South Boston Public Library Historical Society.
View the online memorial for James J., O'Brien
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 2, 2020