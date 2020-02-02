Boston Herald Notices
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
8:00 PM
James J. O'Brien Notice
of South Boston January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine (Fallon) O'Brien. Loving son of Nancy O'Brien-Rouse of South Boston and the late Edmund O'Brien. Devoted father of Janlyn Lynnin, Cassie Rehm and her husband Stephen all of South Boston. Grandfather of Marielle and Bobby Rehm. Brother of Cheryl, Karen, Susan and Gary O'Brien all of South Boston, Paul of Rockland and the late Richard of South Boston, and Stephen of Rockland. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St. SOUTH BOSTON on Tuesday Feb. 4th from 4-8 pm. Followed by a Prayer Service at 8pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Private. Mr. O'Brien was member of Local 88 Tunnel Workers and South Boston Public Library Historical Society.



Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
