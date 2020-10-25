1/
James J. Thornell
of Wakefield, formerly of Somerville Oct. 22. Beloved husband of Susan L. (Devereaux) Thornell. Loving father of Jayme Latorella & husband Stephen of Wakefield. Proud grandfather of Olivia, Jonathan & Stephen. Also survived by many cousins, friends & his dog "Buddy". Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home 19 Yale Ave. Wakefield Wednesday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church 173 Albion St. Wakefield at 10:00. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home Tuesday 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Progeria Research Foundation, P.O. Box 3453 Peabody, MA 01961. For obit/directions/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com.



View the online memorial for James J. Thornell

Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
