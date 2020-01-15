|
|
of Reading passed away on January 13, 2020. Born in Arlington, Massachusetts on July 21, 1941. Beloved husband of Constance (Chagaris) Karatheodore. Loving father of John Karatheodore & his wife Ashley, Stacia Karatheodore and Marie Geannaris. Cherished grandfather of Jordan Geannaris, George Geannaris and Jaxon James Karatheodore. Funeral services on Saturday, January 18th at 11:30 am in the St. Athanasius the Great Greek Orthodox Church, 4 Appleton St. Arlington, MA. Visitation on Friday, January 17th from 5-8 pm in the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, MA. Burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington, MA. Donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor New York, NY 10001. For online guestbook please visit www.faggas.com
View the online memorial for James Karatheodore
Published in Boston Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020