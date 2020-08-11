James Leahy

Dear Leahy Family,



I am so sorry to read of Jim's passing. He was such a great guy and I so much enjoyed his company, especially during the years that I worked for Mayor Kevin White and Jim was with the mounted police, a unit which my great grand uncle, Jocko Comerford, was part of more than 110 years ago.



I'm sure that Jim is with Brian and all the other Leahy's looking down upon us today. May God rest his soul.

John Comerford