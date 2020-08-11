1/1
James Leahy
LEAHY, Retired Sgt. James E. Jr. BPD. In Dorchester, Neponset, died August 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Judith G. (Gallagher) Leahy. Loving father of Lt. James E. Leahy (Weymouth Fire Dept.) and his wife Victoria Leahy of Weymouth, and Sgt. Thomas P. Leahy BPD and his wife Susan Leahy of Dorchester. Son of the late James and Bridget (Molloy) Leahy. Brother of Gerard H. and his wife Margaret Leahy of Foxboro, and the late Brian M. and his wife Evelyn Leahy, Dennis J. Leahy OFM, and Michael E. Leahy. Brother-in-law of Patricia Leahy of Dorchester. Devoted "Papa" of Stephanie L. Leahy, Katherine A. Leahy, LCpl. James E. Leahy V (USMC), Kalyn E. Leahy, and Erin M. Leahy. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Jim was a proud member of the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes & Drums. He was also an accomplished equestrian and former member of the Boston Police Dept. Mounted Unit. He was a former member of the Norfolk Hunt Club and a Friend of Bill W. There will be a private visitation, a private Funeral Mass at St. Ann Church, Neponset, and a private burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
August 10, 2020
Auntie Judy,

My sincerest condolences. Uncle Jimmy will be dearly missed by all of us.

Brian and Maggie
Brian Leahy
August 10, 2020
To the Leahy family, our sincere sympathy on the passing of James. He is in our prayers. Gerard & Ruth Adomunes
Gerard & Ruth Adomunes
Friend
August 10, 2020
Sorry To read of Jim's passing. It sounds like you have a strong family to help you with your loss.
Charlie Leonard
Friend
August 10, 2020
Condolences to the Leahy family. Vinnie and Bernie Smith.
vincent smith
Acquaintance
August 10, 2020
To Jim's family, Jim helped me out for many years and was always a gentleman and a real class act. Sorry for your loss.
Richie Gormley
August 10, 2020
Remember Jim and the good times and laughs we all had at the Neponset. Line Club. R.I.P. Geo. McGrath(BPD-RET District 11)
George McGrath
Friend
August 10, 2020
Dear Leahy Family, My condolences. Saddened with Jim's passing. I saw Jim in recent years in his role with the Pipes and Drums. Always greeted with a smile and firm hand shake. Met Jim at St. Ann's School. Just kids from Neponset.
Barney Doherty
Classmate
August 10, 2020
Condolences to the Leahy family.
Tom Timmons
Acquaintance
August 10, 2020
My deep condolences to the entire family.
Krystna Zaremba
Neighbor
August 10, 2020
My condolences to the Leahy family I'll be with you in thoughts and prayers
Bill Puddister
August 10, 2020
My deepest sympathy. He was an exceptional man.
Fred Fletcher
Friend
August 10, 2020
Dear Judy and Family,
My sincere sympathy and prayers during this difficult time.
Cecilia Mahoney
August 10, 2020
Jim was a good police officer and a better person. I knew him before I was an ADA and worked with him as a police officer and sergeant. I continued to interact with him and sought him out when ever I saw him just to say hello. May he rest in peace in God's arms.
Stephen Foley
August 10, 2020
Jim. Sorry for you and your family.Nancy Driscoll Morley
nancy morley
August 10, 2020
My thoughts are with you. Gone too soon from their time on earth. My condolences on his passing.
Jim Kaiser
August 10, 2020
Sgt. Leahy,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your years of dedicated service and sacrifice for the citizens of Boston when you served with the BPD. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey(former Ma resident)
August 10, 2020
Judy and family, our deepest condolences on the passing of Jimmy. He was a great person and will be missed by many. May he RIP
Tom & Anne Foley
August 10, 2020
I love and miss you so much Dad. Thank You for everything and always being there for me
Jim Leahy
Son
August 10, 2020
Dear Leahy Family,

I am so sorry to read of Jim's passing. He was such a great guy and I so much enjoyed his company, especially during the years that I worked for Mayor Kevin White and Jim was with the mounted police, a unit which my great grand uncle, Jocko Comerford, was part of more than 110 years ago.

I'm sure that Jim is with Brian and all the other Leahy's looking down upon us today. May God rest his soul.
John Comerford
