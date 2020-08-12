James Lunnin

LUNNIN, James Daniel of Dorchester, passed away on August 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Sofia Cabrera-Lunnin. Loving son of Linda Shaughnessy and Bruce Lunnin. Cherished brother of Keri Akmezikyan and her wife Tanya, and their son Adrien, and cherished brother of Arianna Lunnin. Loving grandson of the late Owen and Diane Hennessey, and Robert and the late Elizabeth Lunnin. Cherished son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. John Cabrera. Also survived by numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Proud veteran of the Unites States Army, Charlie Company 181 Infantry Regiment. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Thursday from 4-8pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Due to the ongoing health crisis, facemasks and proper social distancing will be required. Funeral Mass and interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery will remain private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PTSD USA Camp Hope PTSD Help www.ptsdusa.org
