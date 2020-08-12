1/1
James Lunnin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LUNNIN, James Daniel of Dorchester, passed away on August 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Sofia Cabrera-Lunnin. Loving son of Linda Shaughnessy and Bruce Lunnin. Cherished brother of Keri Akmezikyan and her wife Tanya, and their son Adrien, and cherished brother of Arianna Lunnin. Loving grandson of the late Owen and Diane Hennessey, and Robert and the late Elizabeth Lunnin. Cherished son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. John Cabrera. Also survived by numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Proud veteran of the Unites States Army, Charlie Company 181 Infantry Regiment. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Thursday from 4-8pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Due to the ongoing health crisis, facemasks and proper social distancing will be required. Funeral Mass and interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery will remain private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PTSD USA Camp Hope PTSD Help www.ptsdusa.org. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.



View the online memorial for James Lunnin


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved