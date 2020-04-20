|
|
of Dorchester, formerly of Roxbury and South Boston, April 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy (Watson) Igoe of Dorchester. Loving son of the late John and Marie (Cornwell) Igoe. Devoted brother of John Igoe and his late wife Madeline of Quincy and Peter and his wife Yvonne of Quincy. Jimmy is survived by seven loving nieces and nephews, twelve great nieces and nephews and many friends.
Jimmy loved the opening of Sullivan's at Castle Island each spring and opening day of Saratoga Race Track. Jimmy truly had a generous and caring heart, who helped so many. He loved the city of Boston and enjoyed sharing its history with everyone he met. He will be greatly missed.
A private funeral service and burial was held for family in Cedar Grove Cemetery. A celebration of Jimmy's life for all to attend will be announced at a later date. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for James M., Igoe
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 20, 2020