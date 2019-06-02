Boston Herald Notices
JAMES M. LARKIN

JAMES M. LARKIN Notice
Of Billerica, formerly of Brighton, May 29. Brother of Frances Candlen of Walpole and the late Thomas Larkin. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, June 7 at Holyhood Cemetery, 584 Heath St., Chestnut Hill, MA at 11 am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Late U.S. Army Vietnam War Veteran. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. ?www.sweeneymemorialfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-m-larkin-1
Published in Boston Herald on June 2, 2019
