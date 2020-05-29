James M. Maguire
of Brighton and White Horse Beach passed away on May 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna (Larkin) Maguire. Devoted father of Kyren Maguire Carey of Brighton, Tricia Dillon and her husband Bob of Dorchester. Loving gramps to Maggie and Anna Carey, James, Lauren and Avery Dillon. Brother of Patricia Carr and her husband John of Sudbury, Joseph Maguire and his late wife Charlotte of Ashland, Jane Maguire and her husband Bill Monahan of Brighton, Nancy Maguire-Rambo & her husband Rob of RI. Brother-in-law of Thomas Larkin of Brighton, Louise Bernard of Canton, Carmen Cardillo and his late wife Barbara of Woburn. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and Interment Private. Retired Senior Plumbing Inspector of the City of Newton. Jim was a late member of the Brighton Lodge of Elks #2199, VFW Post Oak Square #2022, American Legion Post 40 Plymouth, John Alden Sportsman's Club Plymouth and Moose Lodge 2485 Plymouth. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Jim may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute PO Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459.



View the online memorial for James M. Maguire

Published in Boston Herald on May 29, 2020.
