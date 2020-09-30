B. Morrissey, Sr., 83, of Brockton, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Brigham & Woman's Hospital after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Arlene C. (Healy) Morrissey.
He is survived by his sons, James B. Morrissey, Jr. and his wife Lynn and John A. Morrissey and his longtime companion Kathleen; his grandchildren, Gregory, Jonathon, Christin, Aubrey, Rhiannon, Jacquelynn, David and Erin; his brother, Michael Morrissey; he is also survived by several stepchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rt123) Brockton on Saturday at 10:00AM thence to St. Patrick Church, 335 Main St., Brockton where a funeral mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at 12:00PM. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Friday from 4:00-7:00PM with Covid-19 restrictions. For full obituary and guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com View the online memorial for James Morrissey