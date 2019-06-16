|
of Roslindale, June 9, 2019 beloved son of Muriel F (Noke) and the late Martin J Cataldo Sr. Devoted father of Martin J Cataldo of Dedham and Emma J Cataldo of Roslindale. Loving brother of Ernest J Cataldo of OK, Martin J Cataldo Jr, of Roslindale, Michael A Cataldo of NC and Donna L. Cataldo of Roslindale. Cherished grandfather of Ethan R Anderson. Funeral Thursday June 20, 2019 at 9 AM from the Joseph Russo Funeral Home 814 American Legion Hwy (nr Cummins Hwy) Roslindale followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale at 10 AM Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours Wednesday 4-8 PM In lieu of flowers, Jimmy may be remembered Through the 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451-8750 Interment will be private. Directions and Guest Book at www. josephrussofuneralhome.com
Published in Boston Herald on June 16, 2019