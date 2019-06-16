Boston Herald Notices
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
(617) 325-7300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Roslindale, MA
James Paul "Jimmy" Cataldo

James Paul "Jimmy" Cataldo Notice
of Roslindale, June 9, 2019 beloved son of Muriel F (Noke) and the late Martin J Cataldo Sr. Devoted father of Martin J Cataldo of Dedham and Emma J Cataldo of Roslindale. Loving brother of Ernest J Cataldo of OK, Martin J Cataldo Jr, of Roslindale, Michael A Cataldo of NC and Donna L. Cataldo of Roslindale. Cherished grandfather of Ethan R Anderson. Funeral Thursday June 20, 2019 at 9 AM from the Joseph Russo Funeral Home 814 American Legion Hwy (nr Cummins Hwy) Roslindale followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale at 10 AM Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours Wednesday 4-8 PM In lieu of flowers, Jimmy may be remembered Through the 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451-8750 Interment will be private. Directions and Guest Book at www. josephrussofuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Herald on June 16, 2019
