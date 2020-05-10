retired Superintendent at the Boston Herald, died on April 30, 2020, in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fl. Jim worked for the Boston Herald for over 15 years. He was also a member of I.B.E.W. for over 32 years. Jim also dedicated 22 years to this country — 4 years active with the Air Force and 18 years with the Marine Corps Reserves. He was also a member of many organizations.
Due to the pandemic, there will be a "Celebration of Life" sometime up North when this nightmare is over and we can be with family and friends.
View the online memorial for James R. Quigley
Published in Boston Herald on May 10, 2020.