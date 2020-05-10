retired Superintendent at the Boston Herald, died on April 30, 2020, in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fl. Jim worked for the Boston Herald for over 15 years. He was also a member of I.B.E.W. for over 32 years. Jim also dedicated 22 years to this country — 4 years active with the Air Force and 18 years with the Marine Corps Reserves. He was also a member of many organizations.Due to the pandemic, there will be a "Celebration of Life" sometime up North when this nightmare is over and we can be with family and friends.