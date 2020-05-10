James R. Quigley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
retired Superintendent at the Boston Herald, died on April 30, 2020, in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fl. Jim worked for the Boston Herald for over 15 years. He was also a member of I.B.E.W. for over 32 years. Jim also dedicated 22 years to this country — 4 years active with the Air Force and 18 years with the Marine Corps Reserves. He was also a member of many organizations.

Due to the pandemic, there will be a "Celebration of Life" sometime up North when this nightmare is over and we can be with family and friends.



View the online memorial for James R. Quigley

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved