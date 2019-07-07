Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.E. Burns & Son Funeral Home
204 Main St
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0194
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E.E. Burns & Son Funeral Home
204 Main St
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:45 AM
E.E. Burns & Son Funeral Home
204 Main St
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
790 Salem St.
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Conway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James S. Conway


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James S. Conway Notice
of Stoneham, age 88, former Mayor of the City of Malden, July 3, after a brief illness. Born in Malden July 4, 1930. Husband of the late Ann (Boudreau) Conway. Father of Stephen M. Conway of Danvers and the late Cheryl A. Silva. Father-in-law of Edward Silva of Stoneham. Grandfather of Edward, Marc, Elizabeth, Kevin Silva, and Stephanie Conway. Also, survived by 8 great-grandchildren. Brother of Joan Kehoe of DE, the late Grace Cannon, and Frank H. Conway. Brother-in-law of Larry Cannon and Patty Conway. Conway served the City of Malden for over 60 years in elected and appointed positions including as a member of the School Committee, as a City Councillor, as a State Representative, and as Mayor. Current Chairman of the Licensing Board. He also served as Executive Director of the Malden Chamber of Commerce and as the Mass Fuel Assistance Program State Program Director. Funeral from the E.E.Burns & Son Funeral Home, 204 Main St. Malden, Tuesday at 9:45 am. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church 790 Salem St. Malden at 11:00 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours Monday 4-8 pm. Interment Forest Dale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cheverus Elementary School, 30 Irving St. Malden, MA 02148. For directions and guest book please go to burnsfuneralhomemalden.com.



View the online memorial for James S. Conway
Published in Boston Herald on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now