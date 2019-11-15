|
In Dorchester, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, November 13, 2019. Survived by "The Peg of his Heart", Peggy, for 58 years. Loving father of James Salmons Jr. of Quincy and Donna M. Salmons of Virginia. Brother of Shirley and her husband Harold Sheets, and Sue and her husband Tim Donovan, all of Virginia. Devoted "Pa" of Dawnmarie Giltner, James White, John Oliveira, Kali Holden, Daniel, Brandon, and Tiffany Adams. Great-grandfather of Harley Giltner. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Jim's life by gathering for visiting hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Monday, November 18, from 6-8 P.M. A private interment will take place in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Jim was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army, and a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Navy. He was a retired machinist for General Ship Corp. for 28 years. He was lovingly devoted to his family and especially enjoyed celebrating special occasions with them. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 15, 2019