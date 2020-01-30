Boston Herald Notices
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St Monica Church
331 Old Colony Ave South
Boston, MA
of South Boston January 24, 2020. Loving son of Elizabeth (Devoy) Smith and the late John F. Smith. Devoted brother of John and his wife Holly of CA, Elizabeth Weichel of South Boston, Diane Moran and her husband Jim of Bridgewater, Ricky of Salem, NH and the late Jackie Darling. Brother-in-law of Ted Darling of Cambridge. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St Monica Church 331 Old Colony Ave South Boston on Saturday Feb. 1st at 10am. Internment Private.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
