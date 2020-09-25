James M. – Of Somerville September 21, 2020. Beloved father of Paulina and James Straticos both of Peabody and their mother Erin Nigro. Loving son of James C. Straticos and the late Bonnie Straticos and his stepmother Denise Straticos. Dear brother of Jill Ferreira of Somerville. Brother-In-Law of Tony Ferreira of Salisbury. Uncle of Bonnie, Matthew and Jack Ferreira. Cherished grandson of the late Pauline and Christos Straticos, Rita and Arthur Mahoney.Visiting hours will be held for James, in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Sunday, September 27, 2:00-6:00. Relatives and friends invited. All attendees required to wear facial coverings, interior capacity of the funeral home is limited to 50 people at any given time. Attendees are asked to pay their respects to the family and exit to allow others to do the same. Burial will be in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Services are private. Late member Electricians Union, Local 103. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jimmy's memory for a memorial fund for his children to, James and Paulina Straticos, C/O Eagle Bank 1768 Massachusetts Ave. Lexington, MA 02420.