1/1
James Straticos
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James M. – Of Somerville September 21, 2020. Beloved father of Paulina and James Straticos both of Peabody and their mother Erin Nigro. Loving son of James C. Straticos and the late Bonnie Straticos and his stepmother Denise Straticos. Dear brother of Jill Ferreira of Somerville. Brother-In-Law of Tony Ferreira of Salisbury. Uncle of Bonnie, Matthew and Jack Ferreira. Cherished grandson of the late Pauline and Christos Straticos, Rita and Arthur Mahoney.

Visiting hours will be held for James, in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Sunday, September 27, 2:00-6:00. Relatives and friends invited. All attendees required to wear facial coverings, interior capacity of the funeral home is limited to 50 people at any given time. Attendees are asked to pay their respects to the family and exit to allow others to do the same. Burial will be in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Services are private. Late member Electricians Union, Local 103. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jimmy's memory for a memorial fund for his children to, James and Paulina Straticos, C/O Eagle Bank 1768 Massachusetts Ave. Lexington, MA 02420.



View the online memorial for James Straticos

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
George L. Doherty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Interment
11:00 AM
Mt. Auburn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
20 entries
September 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the Straticos family. May Jimmy Rest In Peace. May his memory be eternal and may his spirit live on through all that knew and loved him.
Joanna K
Neighbor
September 24, 2020
Rest In Peace Jimmy Strat. You are definitely a legend. Many laughs and memories- I have of you. Will never forget the first time we met —at age 19 in Everett square. I will always remember the fun times we had growing up. We were all so young at heart in our twenties. Sad to hear the news of your passing - Sending love and condolences ❤ to your family.
Cheri Conroy/ Cosentino
Friend
September 24, 2020
Very saddened to hear of Stratty's passing. Prayers for the family. Always a great teammate. Always a Raider.
Rest in Peace Brother.
Ron Lavallee
Friend
September 24, 2020
What can you say about Jimmy, that isn't already obvious? Jimmy was a Renaissance man, a gentleman, a natural leader and a comedian. He had a charm that transcends life. May his spirit continue to fill our lives in his memory, as it did when he was here with us. Bless you Jimmy , and condolences to the family.
Adam Sorgman
Friend
September 24, 2020
My condolences to the family of James "Jimmy" Straticos.

With sympathy!

James Walsh
James Walsh
Friend
September 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to your family for your loss. Jimmy is a true leader. He is loved and will be missed by thousands of people who knew him across the country. He played hockey for me in tournaments and for the USA World Cup Team. Such a loss for all of us. God Bless You and keep you safe.
PETER WALTERS
Friend
September 24, 2020
Keeping all of you in our hearts and prayers.
Tammy Dillon
Family
September 24, 2020
Love and prayers to all....Aunty Janice and Uncle Frank Nigro
Janice Nigro
Family
September 24, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Straticos Family, God bless.
Dennis Miniscalco
September 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Frankie DiCampo
September 24, 2020
Most sincere condolences to the family. Sending Love & Prayes for strength to help through this trying time. Jimmy will be missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace my brother.
Philip Russo
Friend
September 23, 2020
RIP My Friend you are Loved and Missed Many
Michael Fleming
Friend
September 23, 2020
My childhood friend. How many hours did we spend running up and down Russell Road? How many games of hoop did we play and intellivision. I've never forgotten you and never will.
George Milas
Friend
September 23, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of Jimmys passing! Sending prayers and Condolences to the Straticos Family
Janice McKinney Leavitts
Friend
September 23, 2020
RIP Jimmy!! You will be missed
Joanne Sheehan
Friend
September 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss he was wonderful person.
Marlene Michelle Aborn
Friend
September 23, 2020
May you rest in Peace Bud -
Teo DiLeo
Friend
September 23, 2020
RIP please be at peace and fly like the angel that you always were
Debbie Walsh
Friend
September 23, 2020
I love you, Brother.
Joseph W Nigro III
Family
September 23, 2020
RIP Jimmy, God bless
Kevin Roscoe
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved