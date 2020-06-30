78, of Brockton, formerly of Dorchester died suddenly at his home of heart failure on June 26, 2020.
Born on April 4, 1942 in Boston, he was a son of the late William and Margaret (Crawford) Farrell.
Attended Boston State College and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Jim worked for South Boston Post Office.
Survived by his brother, Kevin Farrell of Dorchester and sister, Kathleen Farrell and her spouse Dorothy of Jamaica Plain; his sister-in-law, Clare Farrell of Randolph; also several nieces, nephews and their children.
He was the brother of the late Martin Farrell, Jayne Fahy and her husband David and Anne E. Farrell and her late partner Pasquale Rosati.
Jim was a generous spiritual soul, selfless and loyal. He was a fierce defender of family and friends with a deep and enduing love of music and an amazing sense of humor. He was an outstanding student of history with an extraordinary intelligence. A talented scale model maker of historical airplanes, jets, tall ships and sailboats.
A memorial visitation from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the McHoul Family Funeral Home, 354 Adams Street, Dorchester. A funeral home service will follow at 4 p.m. Burial in New Calvary Cemetery on Monday, July 6th at 10 a.m.
For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, may do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name may be made to the American Heart Association directly at https://www2.heart.org/
On-line guest book and directions found at www.mchoulfh.com
View the online memorial for James T. "Jim" "Jimmy", FARRELL
Born on April 4, 1942 in Boston, he was a son of the late William and Margaret (Crawford) Farrell.
Attended Boston State College and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Jim worked for South Boston Post Office.
Survived by his brother, Kevin Farrell of Dorchester and sister, Kathleen Farrell and her spouse Dorothy of Jamaica Plain; his sister-in-law, Clare Farrell of Randolph; also several nieces, nephews and their children.
He was the brother of the late Martin Farrell, Jayne Fahy and her husband David and Anne E. Farrell and her late partner Pasquale Rosati.
Jim was a generous spiritual soul, selfless and loyal. He was a fierce defender of family and friends with a deep and enduing love of music and an amazing sense of humor. He was an outstanding student of history with an extraordinary intelligence. A talented scale model maker of historical airplanes, jets, tall ships and sailboats.
A memorial visitation from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the McHoul Family Funeral Home, 354 Adams Street, Dorchester. A funeral home service will follow at 4 p.m. Burial in New Calvary Cemetery on Monday, July 6th at 10 a.m.
For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, may do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name may be made to the American Heart Association directly at https://www2.heart.org/
On-line guest book and directions found at www.mchoulfh.com
View the online memorial for James T. "Jim" "Jimmy", FARRELL
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.