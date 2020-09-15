Mr. James Edward Warren passed away on Saturday, August 15th, after a lengthy illness. Born in New Haven, Connecticut on October 31, 1948, James was one of seven children born to Chanie (Chambers) Warren and Wallace Warren.James was a beloved teacher working in the Boston Public Schools for over 30 years. The impact he made on his students was evident in their excitement when they would cross paths with him even long after he had retired.He leaves behind his daughter JaMika S. Robinson, two granddaughters Desire Pinckney and London Cook, his sister Elizabeth, and his best friends David Huffman and Percy Davis. James was preceded in death by his son Girard E. Kersey as well as his siblings Wallace, Levora, Lavenia, Betty, and Sarah.Graveside service on Friday, September 18th at 11 AM at Oak Lawn Cemetery, 427 Cummins HWY, Boston, MA. Services entrusted to George Lopes Funeral Home, 821 Cummins HWY, Mattapan, MA 02126.