DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Congregational Church
55 Rhoades Ave.
East Walpole, MA
View Map
of East Walpole, May 10, 2019, age 79. Beloved wife of Charles L. "Chick" Grant. Loving mother of Charles "Chuck" F. Grant and his wife Joanne (Anderson) of Norfolk, and Karen L. (Grant) Misra and her husband Tushar of Norfolk. Cherished grandmother of Eshan Misra and his wife Celia of Medford, Asha Misra and her partner Jack of Providence, RI, Nitesh Misra, Chaya Misra, and Kiran Misra of Norfolk, and Charles "Charlie" Grant and Lainey Grant of Norfolk. Twin Sister of the late Jane B. (Kirley) McNeil and her late husband. Russell K. McNeil. Sister-in-law of Roberta (Grant) Kirby and her husband, Billy of Parkman, ME. Also survived by her nieces and nephews, Nancy Dunlap of North Attleboro, Robert McNeil of Taunton, William McNeil of Bridgewater and Jennifer McNeil of Walpole and her many grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Janet's Life Celebration on Wednesday, from 4 to 8 PM, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole MA. A funeral service will be held Thursday, at 11:00AM, in the Union Congregational Church, 55 Rhoades Ave, East Walpole, MA. Interment will follow at The Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery in West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Union Congregational Church 56 Rhodes Ave East Walpole, MA 02032.



Published in Boston Herald on May 14, 2019
