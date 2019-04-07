Boston Herald Notices
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
Inurnment
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Wyoming Cemetery
205 Sylvan Street
Melrose, MA
Janet L. (Putney) Metzler
of Melrose, April 3, 2019, age 86. Loving mother of Kenneth W. Metzler & his wife Karen of Danvers and the late Cheryl (Metzler) Carroll and Hugh C. Metzler. Cherished grandmother of Danielle Gilbert & her husband Nico of Beverly and Kristie Metzler of Danvers. Proud great-grandmother of Wesley Gilbert. Loving sister of Judy Smith of Melrose & her late husband Chris. Former wife of the late Hugh H. Metzler. Loving companion of James M. Frye of Pittsfield, ME. Visitation will be held at the Gately funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 9:00-11:00AM, followed by a funeral service at 11:00AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/janet-l-putney-metzler
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
