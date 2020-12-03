M. (Bowley) McGowan of Billerica died peacefully November 5th at the age of eighty-five. She was the beloved wife of fifty-four years to the late Robert L. McGowan.
Born in Boston, Janet was the daughter of the late Ralph J. and Helen M. (Rheaume) Bowley. She was raised in the Grove of West Roxbury and was class treasurer and graduate of Roslindale High School in 1953.
After dating for six years, Janet married her childhood sweetheart and love of her life Bob at St. John Chrysostom Church in West Roxbury on September 22, 1956. Following their marriage, they moved to Billerica where they raised their family. They built an A-frame cottage in Northwood, New Hampshire, and enjoyed water skiing and boating together as a young family on the lake. During the winter months Janet loved to go skiing. Her husband Bob taught her to ski, and they eventually became ski instructors for the Hugo Helmer Ski School at Big Bear Ski Area in Brookline, New Hampshire teaching many children from all over the Merrimack Valley area. Later, Janet and her family spent many wonderful years skiing together at Crotched Mountain, where Janet could always be found at the lodge singing and dancing to the music of the King Ludwig Bavarian Band that her husband belonged to. Janet and her husband also traveled to Hohenschwangau, Germany twice in the 70's and skied in Austria. Eventually Janet and Bob fell in love with boating and would spend many summers on their boat at the Old Colony Yacht Club in Dorchester, MA traveling from the Elizabeth islands all the way to Maine. Following Janet's retirement in 1995 from Atex Publishing Systems where she was an executive assistant in marketing, Janet and Bob fulfilled their dream of traveling further by boat. They lived aboard their yacht named Yes Dear and made five round trips from Boston to the Florida Keys totaling 16,000 miles, making many lifetime friends along the way. Janet and Bob also dreamed of seeing the countryside, so they bought an RV and traveled cross-country before settling down in their beautiful home in Boynton Beach, Florida in 2004. Janet and her husband made many friends in the community of Leisureville and loved to volunteer as well as take part in annual performances and social events. They remained there for many happy years before Janet returned home to Massachusetts following Bob's passing. Janet's family remembers her as being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who always made sure she tried to have fun everyday of her life and make people smile.
Surviving Janet are her five children Robert L. McGowan, Jr. and his wife Patricia of Tyngsboro, Deborah L. (McGowan) Lane and her husband Michael of Hudson, NH, John R. McGowan and his wife Charlene of Hopedale, Kevin P. McGowan and his wife Charlene of Billerica, and Meghan M. McGowan-Claflin and her husband Douglas of Woburn. Dear sister of Diane Morris of Florida, and she is pre-deceased by her twin-sister Joyce Stanton of Walpole. She was the loving grandmother of Robert McGowan, III, Hillary Lane Prior, Ambry Lane, Emily Lane, Kerrilyn McGowan, Erin McGowan, John McGowan, Jr., Erika McGowan, Kevin McGowan, II, Cady Claflin, Calleigh Claflin, Colby Claflin, Camden Claflin, and the late Timothy McGowan. Janet is also survived by four great-grandchildren, brother and sister in-laws, several nieces, nephews and close friends.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation near and dear to Janet's heart: BigEd.org
183 State street, Floor #3 Boston, Ma 02190 or Zack's Team Foundation 50 Tower Farm Road, Billerica, Ma 01821. Arrangements are private and are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home 263 Main Street, Woburn, MA 01801 View the online memorial for Janet M. McGowan