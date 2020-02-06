Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home--Chapel of the Resurrection
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Ort
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Ort

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Ort Notice
90, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late Gennaro and Barbara (Marino) Ruggiero. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Ort. Loving mother of Larry and Stephen Ort and the late Barbara Ort. Adored grandmother of Stephen and Brittney Ort. Caring sister of Rosalie Holt and the late Florence Picariello and Tony and Carmen Ruggiero. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will honor Janet's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. REVERE on Saturday, February 8th from 10AM to 12PM with a Funeral Service beginning at 12PM in our Chapel of the Resurrection. Interment is private. At the family's request please OMIT flowers. Donations may be made in Janet's name to the by visiting . For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafuneral.com

Vazza Funeral Home

www.vazzafunerals.com

REVERE



View the online memorial for Janet, ORT
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -