90, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late Gennaro and Barbara (Marino) Ruggiero. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Ort. Loving mother of Larry and Stephen Ort and the late Barbara Ort. Adored grandmother of Stephen and Brittney Ort. Caring sister of Rosalie Holt and the late Florence Picariello and Tony and Carmen Ruggiero. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will honor Janet's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. REVERE on Saturday, February 8th from 10AM to 12PM with a Funeral Service beginning at 12PM in our Chapel of the Resurrection. Interment is private. At the family's request please OMIT flowers. Donations may be made in Janet's name to the by visiting . For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafuneral.com
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 6, 2020