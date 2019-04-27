Boston Herald Notices
|
Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-1589
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Doherty - Barile Family Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
11 Linden St.
Reading, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Athanasius Church
300 Haverhill Street
Reading, MA
View Map
Janice A. (Ricci) Hughes


1941 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Janice A. (Ricci) Hughes Notice
of Reading, formerly of Somerville, passed away on Thursday, April 25th, 2019 after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.Janice was the daughter of the late Peter J. Ricci, Sr. and the late Rose (Salines) Ricci. She grew up in Somerville and was a graduate of Somerville High School.Janice and her beloved husband of 55 years, William F. Hughes lived in Reading for more than 5 decades. In addition to raising her family, Janice worked and retired from Textron Corporation in Wilmington, MA.Janice is the beloved wife of William F. Hughes. Devoted mother of William Hughes and his wife Anna of Marblehead, Susan Surabian and her husband Ronald of Burlington and Christopher Hughes and his wife Kimberly Hughes of Georgetown. Cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart, William, Caroline, Thomas, Elizabeth, Kathryn, Alexandra, Ava, Olivia and Brendan. She is the loving sister of Patricia Nocella and her husband Raymond and Peter J. Ricci, Jr.Funeral from the Doherty-Barile Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., Reading on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 at 9:30am followed by a funeral mass celebrating Janice’s Eternal Life at St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading at 10:30am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Janice’s family in the funeral home on Monday, April 29th, 2019 from 4 to 8pm. Parking attendants and elevator are availing.Interment will be in Wood End Cemetery, Reading.For information, directions and to leave an online condolence www.barilefuneral.com and for further information www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome. http://www.lastingmemories.com/janice-a-ricci-hughes
Published in Boston Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
