Janice Marie (Irgens) of Stoneham, October 11, 2020, at age 71 peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. Devoted wife of the late Alan Bekkenhuis. Beloved daughter of the late Donald and Lillian (Connolly) Irgens. Dear and devoted mother of Allan Bekkenhuis and his wife Stephanie, Dan Bekkenhuis and his wife Danielle, Lisa Bekkenhuis and her fiancé Bobby, Katie Bekkenhuis and Brian Ludemann and his fiancé Jessica. Loving grandmother of Ashley, Daniel, Alex, Shaun, Aidan, Brady, Taylor & Lindsey. Sister of Carol McCarthy and her husband Richard, Robert Irgens and his wife Rona & Daniel Igrens and his wife Patricia. Lifelong friend of Mary Ann Pulli. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home 482 Main St. (RT28) STONEHAM on Saturday October 17th at 9 am followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Janice's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church 71 Central St. Stoneham at 10 am . Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Friday October 16th from 4-8pm in the funeral home. Parking attendants and elevator available.
In lieu of flowers remembrances in Janice's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org
