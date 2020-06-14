Janice E. (McKenna) Capozzi
age 67, of Brockton, formerly of East Boston, died June 10, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Janice was the loving wife of Kenneth C. Capozzi; daughter of the late Thomas and Isabel (Costello) McKenna; mother of Ken Capozzi of Brockton, Peter Capozzi and his wife Gina of N. Attleboro, Naureen Moya and her husband Henny of East Bridgewater and Marlene Marsden and her husband Michael of Tewksbury; grandmother of Avery Capozzi, Isabella, Julianna and Francesca Moya, Emily, Michael and Abigail Marsden and Petra, Peter and Kaylee Capozzi. She was the sister of William McKenna of East Boston and Kenneth McKenna of Milton, and the late Thomas McKenna, Marlene Diflumeri, and Ann Buckley.

A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.



Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
1 entry
June 13, 2020
Kenny Dennis and I would like to express our heart felt sympathy to you and your family for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Annette Chiaradonna
