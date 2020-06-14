age 67, of Brockton, formerly of East Boston, died June 10, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Janice was the loving wife of Kenneth C. Capozzi; daughter of the late Thomas and Isabel (Costello) McKenna; mother of Ken Capozzi of Brockton, Peter Capozzi and his wife Gina of N. Attleboro, Naureen Moya and her husband Henny of East Bridgewater and Marlene Marsden and her husband Michael of Tewksbury; grandmother of Avery Capozzi, Isabella, Julianna and Francesca Moya, Emily, Michael and Abigail Marsden and Petra, Peter and Kaylee Capozzi. She was the sister of William McKenna of East Boston and Kenneth McKenna of Milton, and the late Thomas McKenna, Marlene Diflumeri, and Ann Buckley.
A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
View the online memorial for Janice E. (McKenna) Capozzi
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.