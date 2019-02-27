Boston Herald Notices
Davis Funeral Home
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
76 of Dorchester passed away on February 21, 2019. Devoted mother of Kenneth and Lynette Wilson of Boston. Cherished grandmother of Kenneth and Jasmine Weaver, Kendra Wilson, Jamal Marshall, Marlene Fernandes, Brett and Tanoi Curry, and the late Andre Dubois. Great-grandmother of Daejah and Ava Weaver. Dear sister of Doreatha McPherson of Boston and Betty Ward of SC. She is also survived by many other loving relatives and dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Jessie (Jones) Wilson, sister, Robertha Beckett and brother, Samuel Wilson, Jr. Visitation Saturday, 10 AM at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy., Mattapan, MA. Celebration of Life Service to follow. Concluding services will take place at Garvin & Garvin Funeral Home, 1157 Wilcox Road, Estill, SC 29918. To post a sympathy message for the family visit www.davisofboston.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/janie-l-wilson
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
