|
|
43, of South Boston passed away on July 3, 2019. Beloved son of Audrey Kenneally and the late James Kenneally, BPD. Loving brother of James and Brian. Uncle of Jaelyn, Ava James and Taylor. Brother-in-law of Dawn Foley. Adored nephew of Joe and Judy Sullivan, Kevin and Nancy Sullivan, Michelle Connolly, Steven Connolly, Joe and Val Kenneally. Cherished Godson of Judith Barry. Special cousin of Ryan Connolly , Kimberly Bosse and Keryn Connolly. Special Uncle of Makinley, Haleigh, Wyatt and Melena. Also survived by many cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON Monday July 8th from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Tuesday July 9th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Private. Jason was a life-long member of the South Boston Special Kids and Young Adults. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jason may be made to the South Boston Special Kids and Young Adults SBSKYA, P.O. Box 270731, South Boston, MA 02127.
View the online memorial for Jason Edward Kenneally
Published in Boston Herald from July 6 to July 7, 2019