I’ll never forget growing up with Jay as a family friend. I have many memories of Jay and Amy at the “bachelor pad” in Dover. Jay was always so admirable in they way he lead his life. From his POW/MIA crusade to his work with the Boy Scouts to his love of Boston College. A great man will be sorely missed on this earth. Jon and Kristen know that I am thinking of you. Jay left a mark on this world and a great one at that.

Christian Hale

Friend