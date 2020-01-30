Boston Herald Notices
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:30 PM
Jayne (Charbonnier) Lee

Jayne (Charbonnier) Lee Notice
in Quincy formerly of South Boston and Jamaica Plain January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of William "Billy" Lee. Loving daughter of the late Robert and Teresa (Sullivan) Charbonnier. Sister-in-law of Catherine Niedzwiecki, Ronald Randolph, Alice Bartorelli and her husband John, Lisa Randolph and the late Lawrence Lee. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street South Boston on Friday January 31st from 10am-1230pm. Followed by a Prayer Service at 1230pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Internment St Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury.



View the online memorial for Jayne Lee (Charbonnier)
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
