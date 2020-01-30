|
in Quincy formerly of South Boston and Jamaica Plain January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of William "Billy" Lee. Loving daughter of the late Robert and Teresa (Sullivan) Charbonnier. Sister-in-law of Catherine Niedzwiecki, Ronald Randolph, Alice Bartorelli and her husband John, Lisa Randolph and the late Lawrence Lee. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street South Boston on Friday January 31st from 10am-1230pm. Followed by a Prayer Service at 1230pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Internment St Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 30, 2020