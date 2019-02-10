Boston Herald Notices
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jean D. Fournier Notice
Fournier Jean D. (Rose) - of Medford, Feb. 7. Beloved wife of the late Richard R. Fournier. Devoted mother of Richard A. Fournier of Jamaica Plain, Steven D. Fournier and wife Patricia of Hyde Park, Linda Feraco and husband Richard, Bryan D. Fournier and fianc?e Lynn Gaghney, all of Medford, Wayne A. Fournier of Medford and his girlfriend Cheryl Jackowictz of Woburn. Survived by many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear sister of John and Taylor Rose, and six late brothers and sisters. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Jean was an avid Bingo player at the Medford Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and at the George Dilboy VFW in Davis Square, Somerville. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16 from 2 through 4 PM at the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., Medford. Relatives and friends are respectfully to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent in Jean’s name to a charity of One’s choice. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
