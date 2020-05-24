73, of Malden, MA, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020, from complications due to COVID-19. Jean was born on November 27, 1946 in Berbice, Guyana, the daughter of the late Wilfred Nathaniel Adams and Beryl Lenora Adams. She was the beloved mother of Nickey Henry, Audrey Taxter, and Denise Honoroff, and the dear sister of Jewel, Ralph, Lynette "Judy", Jemmie, Eon, Yvonne "Dolly", Ingrid, and Wendy. Judy, her identical twin sister, lovingly called her "Jeanie." Lucas, Chelsea, Isaiah, Joel, and Nina, her five cherished grandchildren, will miss their Granny. Jean was adored by her partner Isaac, and she was the loving Auntie to many nieces and nephews. Jean found joy and peace in cooking delicious meals for her family, taking care of her home and garden, and listening to music. Beautiful, warm, funny, and generous, Jean's quiet spirit will be forever missed by all who cooked with her, laughed with her, gardened with her, danced with her, and were blessed to be a part of her life.
Expressions of love for Jean can be made by planting something beautiful in your own garden. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that donations be made to Hebrew SeniorLife to support the dedicated healthcare workers in the Memory Unit who lovingly cared for Jean. https://give.hebrewseniorlife.org/giving Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be held privately for the immediate family at Folsom Funeral Home.
View the online memorial for Jean L. (Adams) Henry
Expressions of love for Jean can be made by planting something beautiful in your own garden. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that donations be made to Hebrew SeniorLife to support the dedicated healthcare workers in the Memory Unit who lovingly cared for Jean. https://give.hebrewseniorlife.org/giving Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be held privately for the immediate family at Folsom Funeral Home.
View the online memorial for Jean L. (Adams) Henry
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on May 24, 2020.