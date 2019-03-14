Boston Herald Notices
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Brigid Church
841 East Broadway
South Boston, MA
View Map
Jean M. McCormack Notice
of South Boston March 12, 2019. Devoted mother of David McCormack of South Boston. Lifelong partner of Daniel Devoy. Sister of Mary Powers and her husband Stephen, Christine Schroeder and her husband Paul all of South Boston, Eileen Bresnahan and her husband Kevin of Colchester, CT, Paul E. McCormack of South Boston and the late Karen McCormack. Daughter of the late Paul L. and Mary M. (Shea) McCormack. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation in the O’Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St. SOUTH BOSTON Saturday March 16th from 10:30-11:30 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston at 12 pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Private. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-m-mccormack
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
