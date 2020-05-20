Jean M. (Mitchell) McNamara
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
82, of Braintree, formerly of Charlestown, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020. Daughter of the late William and Johanna (Powers) Mitchell. Beloved wife of William R. McNamara. Loving mother of Joanne Concannon and her husband Michael of Weymouth and Jean Lorenz of Weymouth. She was the proud grandmother of Jennifer, Michael William, and Joseph. Sister of Mary McDonald of Springfield and the late Josephine Gonyer, Anna Mooney and Frederick Mitchell. Aunt to many adoring nieces and nephews. Jean was an avid reader and enjoyed summer vacations in Maine with her family. Donations in Jean's memory may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org. Jean's family will honor and remember her life privately at a graveside service in St. Joseph Cemetery, W. Roxbury. A memorial Mass in her honor will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Jean M. (Mitchell) McNAMARA

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-1878
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved