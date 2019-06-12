|
|
of Dorchester June 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Nawoichick. Loving Mother of Stephen M. Nawoichick and his wife the late Shirley (McEvoy) of Rockland. Grandmother of Kimberley Nawoichick of Kingston, Dawn Goodwin of Plymouth, Christopher Nawoichick of Ramona, CA, and Adam Nawoichick and his wife Mirian of Marion. Also survived by 7 Great-Grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held in the Leighton-MacKinnon
Funeral Home, 4 West Washington St. (Corner Rte. 58) Hanson, Friday morning 8:30 - 10:30 AM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church, in Rockland at 11 AM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Internment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. For directions or to write an online condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com
View the online memorial for Jean Nawoichik (Fava)
Published in Boston Herald on June 12, 2019