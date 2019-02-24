|
(Senna), 84 years old, of Boston’s North End, devoted wife of Frederick “Freddie” Petrigno for 65 years, passed away after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. Jean was the cherished mother of Peter Petrigno and his wife Marie of Milford, NH, Frederick Petrigno, Jr. and his wife Doreen of Boston, her beloved friend and daughter at heart Angela Stancato-Lebow and her husband Robert of Boston, grandmother to Christopher Petrigno and his wife Lauren of Canton, Daniel Petrigno and his wife Lejla of Saugus, Laura Petrigno and her partner Jennifer Griffin of Milford, NH, grandson at heart Joseph Polito and his wife Daniela of Danvers. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren Logan, John, and Ava. She leaves behind her sister Beverly Bondi and her husband Joseph of San Jose, CA as well as several nephews and nieces. She was preceded by three brothers and four sisters. Jean was born in Vermont and always held cherished memories of her childhood home in Waterbury. She was the last of nine children of George and Elsie (Chase) Senna. Her family later moved to the West End of Boston and later to the North End. A religiously devout woman, she dedicated her entire life to her family, friends, and faith. She said the rosary daily and was a compassionate friend to animals. Visiting hours are Wednesday, February 27 between 9:00-10:00 AM at St. Stephen’s Church, 401 Hanover St., Boston, immediately followed by a Memorial Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.bostonharborsidehome.com Boston Harborside Home ofJ.S. Waterman & Sons Waring-Langone617-536-4110 http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-petrigno
Published in Boston Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019