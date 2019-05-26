|
|
84 years of age, a resident of Nashoba Park, assisted living facility in Ayer, Massachusetts. Passed away after a long struggle with cancer this past Saturday, 18 May 2019.
She was born March 27, 1935 in the city of Lynn Massachusetts. Her mother and father were Cecil and Edris (York) Nash. Married to Donald R. Howard of Reading Massachusetts, where they lived for many years.
She was a very devoted Christian
Some of her employment included Trinity Church, and Old South Church in Boston
She was also one of the first licensed home health aides in Massachusetts.
She served many years with that lady's oriental shrine. Which is affiliated with the .
Jean's sister Joan preceded her, although she leaves behind a brother Robert. Three sons Robert, Edward, and Bruce Cunningham, and seven grandchildren.
We will always carry your memory in our hearts. You were such a wonderful and giving person. Devoted to your family. Your love reached out to all of those who knew you... and so many more. You are a child of God, and you lived it well. Sleep in peace and God bless.
A small service will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers please send a donation to the .
View the online memorial for Jean Vivian Howard
Published in Boston Herald on May 26, 2019