Jean Yobaccio

Age 60, of South Yarmouth, died on December 28, 2019. She was born in Waltham, MA to Barbara Yobaccio and the late Robert Yobaccio.She enjoyed writing, gardening and spending time on the beaches of Cape Cod.She leaves behind her son David Righini and was the mother of the late Michael Righini and Jessica Martino. She also leaves behind her siblings; Robert Yobaccio and his wife Christine, Melinda Halligan and Jody Banks and her husband Randall and her grandchildren, Esperanza, Robert, Shaun and Owen.