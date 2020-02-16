Home

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Mission Park

Jeane C. Neville

Jeane C. Neville Notice
a cofounder of Roxbury Tenants of Harvard, passed away peacefully January 25th at the age 74. Predeceased by her parents Grantier and Peggy Neville and her sister Harriett (Hoopee). She is survived by her sister Gavin, her brother Padraic, and her brother-in-law David Mitchell. Jeane graduated from Columbia School in Rochester NY, and Radcliffe College. She was an activist for equal rights. After the Roxbury tenants won control of their housing, Jeane campaigned for alternatives to psychiatric hospitals. Memorial service and reception will be in Flynn House (rear), Mission Park, 805 Huntington Ave, Saturday February 29th at noon. In lieu of flowers, Jeane would prefer contributions to Elizabeth Warren's campaign or to a charity promoting equal rights.



Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
